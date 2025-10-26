/‘We will determine our fate’: Netanyahu declares Israel needs no approval to strike its enemies

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Oct 26) declared that his country would seek no approval to strike targets in Gaza or Lebanon, despite the ceasefire in effect. The statement comes after a visit by several top US officials, who are seeking to consolidate the ceasefire in Gaza. Netanyahu also said that Israel alone would decide which countries it would allow to join the international security force in Gaza.

“Israel is an independent state. We will defend ourselves by our own means, and we will continue to determine our fate,” Netanyahu told a meeting of government ministers.

“We do not seek anyone’s approval for this. We control our security,” he said.

Regarding the international security force in Gaza, Netanyahu said, “We made clear with respect to international forces that Israel will determine which forces are unacceptable to us.”