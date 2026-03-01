/'We have a very good idea': Trump on next leadership of Iran after US–Israel strike Tehran

President Donald Trump on Sunday (Mar 01) claimed that the United States "has a very good idea" about who could be the next leader of Iran and asserted that the US–Israeli attack on Iran is going "very well," adding that it will last "as long as we [the United States] want it to. Actually, it’s already done such damage. It’s like—they are incapacitated, essentially—as long as we wanted it."

The US president made these statements during a phone interview with ABC News. When asked about Iranian leadership and whether the US believes they were killed in the strikes, Trump said, "A lot of it is, yeah. But we don't know all, but a lot of it is. Was a very powerful strike."

Trump, who is monitoring the US operation in Iran from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, asserted that "the people that make all the decisions" in the Islamic Republic "most of them are gone."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

When asked about reports of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, Trump said, “We feel that is a correct story.”

On Saturday, the United States and Israel jointly struck targets across Iran following the failure of recent nuclear talks in Oman and Switzerland. The military strikes, named Operation Roaring Lion by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the United States, hit over 30 sites across Iran, including government buildings in Tehran and suspected nuclear facilities.

In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated Operation True Promise 4, targeting Israel and American bases across West Asia. Tehran launched missiles toward the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Manama, Bahrain, and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in the Middle East.

The US–Israel strikes and Iranian counterstrikes triggered fears of the conflict spiralling into a regional war as several countries in West Asia came under attack. Missile exchanges between the two sides continued, leading to widespread airspace closures and flight disruptions across the region.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)