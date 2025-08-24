On Ukraine’s Independence Day, President Zelensky said Ukraine is using its own long-range weapons to strike Russia without consulting the US, dismissing claims of American restrictions on targeting.
Ukraine is carrying out long-range strikes against Russia using its own weapons and is not consulting the United States on targets, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Ukraine’s Independence Day. Speaking at a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on 24 August, Zelensky dismissed suggestions of restrictions from Washington.
“At the moment, we are using our long-range domestically produced weapons, and we haven’t been discussing such matters with the US lately,” he said. “We used to (ask permission for long-range strikes on Russian territory), you remember, there were different signals about our retaliatory strikes after their strikes on our energy system. It was a long time ago, today we don't even remember it. So formeit'snews.,” he added.
Zelensky’s comments came after the Wall Street Journal reported that Washington had quietly set up a process requiring Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s approval before Ukraine could use US-supplied long-range missiles against targets inside Russia. The system, in place since late spring, has meant Kyiv has not been able to use Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) for cross-border strikes, the newspaper said, citing an unnamed US official.
US President Donald Trump said on 21 August that Ukraine had “no chance of winning” unless it was allowed to strike inside Russia. He accused his predecessor, Joe Biden of limiting Kyiv’s options by insisting it could “only defend” itself. At the same time, Trump made clear he had strongly opposed the Biden administration’s earlier move to allow such attacks with US weapons, saying he disagreed “very vehemently.”
On 20 August, Zelensky announced that Ukraine would soon begin large-scale production of its own long-range cruise missile, the Flamingo. He said the weapon had passed successful tests and was “the most successful” missile Ukraine had developed to date, capable of flying up to 3,000 kilometres (1,864 miles). “By December, we’ll have more of them. And by the end of December or in January–February, mass production should begin,” Zelensky added. The new missile capability could boost Ukraine’s ability to hit strategic targets deep inside Russia without relying on Western arms.