Ukraine is carrying out long-range strikes against Russia using its own weapons and is not consulting the United States on targets, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Ukraine’s Independence Day. Speaking at a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on 24 August, Zelensky dismissed suggestions of restrictions from Washington.

“At the moment, we are using our long-range domestically produced weapons, and we haven’t been discussing such matters with the US lately,” he said. “We used to (ask permission for long-range strikes on Russian territory), you remember, there were different signals about our retaliatory strikes after their strikes on our energy system. It was a long time ago, today we don't even remember it. So formeit'snews.,” he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

US report claims strikes blocked with American missiles

Zelensky’s comments came after the Wall Street Journal reported that Washington had quietly set up a process requiring Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s approval before Ukraine could use US-supplied long-range missiles against targets inside Russia. The system, in place since late spring, has meant Kyiv has not been able to use Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) for cross-border strikes, the newspaper said, citing an unnamed US official.

Trump criticises Biden over Ukraine war strategy

US President Donald Trump said on 21 August that Ukraine had “no chance of winning” unless it was allowed to strike inside Russia. He accused his predecessor, Joe Biden of limiting Kyiv’s options by insisting it could “only defend” itself. At the same time, Trump made clear he had strongly opposed the Biden administration’s earlier move to allow such attacks with US weapons, saying he disagreed “very vehemently.”

Ukraine prepares mass production of Flamingo missile