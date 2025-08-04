/‘We are getting closer’: Trump announces 3-day ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine to mark Victory Day

US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 8) announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine starting tomorrow. This comes as Russia is set to celebrate Victory Day on May 9, which commemorates the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany during World War II in 1945. He added that the ceasefire will include a suspension of all fighting between the two nations and a prisoner swap. The US president also expressed hopes for ending the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, saying that negotiations are ongoing. Trump added that the temporary truce was announced following a request from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine. The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Detailing the ceasefire, Trump said that the temporary truce will also include a swap of 1,000 prisoners from each side. “This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country,” he said.

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“This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day,” Trump added.

Zelensky thanks Trump

Following the announcement by the US president, Zelensky thanked Trump for the productive diplomatic involvement. He added that he expects the US to ensure that the Russian side abides to the agreements as well.

“Today, within the framework of the negotiating process mediated by the American side, we received Russia’s agreement to conduct a prisoner exchange in the format of 1,000 for 1,000. A ceasefire regime must also be established on May 9, 10, and 11. Ukraine is consistently working to bring its people home from Russian captivity. I have instructed our team to promptly prepare everything necessary for the exchange,” he said.