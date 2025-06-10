/'Victim of senseless violence': Teenager stabs teaching assistant to death during a bag check at French school

A teenager stabbed a French middle school employee to death during a bag check on Tuesday (June 10) at their school east of Paris, the national gendarme service said.

The 15-year-old student was then arrested for attacking the 31-year-old teaching assistant.

During the arrest, a police officer helping with the bag checks was also arrested, the gendarme service said.

Currently, the attack at the Francoise Dolto School in Nogent is being investigated.

Recently, France has seen a rise in a series of attacks on teachers and pupils by other school children.

Education Minister Elisabeth Borne was on her way to Nogent "to support the entire school community and the police."

"I commend the composure and dedication of those who acted to subdue the attacker and protect the students and staff," she said on X.

French President condemns attack

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack, calling the educational assistant, 'a victim of senseless violence'.

“While she was looking after our children in Nogent, an educational assistant lost her life, a victim of senseless violence,” Macron said in a post on X. “The nation is in mourning and the government mobilized to bring crime down.”

The Educational Ministry of France introduced bag checks at schools this year. Notably, in two month period this spring, 186 knives were seized during school bag checks and 32 people have been detained.

Earlier in April, a high school student stabbed four other students at his school in Western France, killing one and injuring three others.

At that time, Prime Minister Francois Bayrou suggested metal detectors to prevent future attacks.

Bayrou called for a response to the "endemic violence" among some youths and demanded proposals to prevent further violence.

"These weapons must be banned", raising the possibility of metal detectors as "one option."