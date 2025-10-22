US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday (Oct 22) met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his second day of a trip to Israel, where he warned of the tough task ahead in disarming Hamas and rebuilding Gaza as part of the ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump.

“We have a very, very tough task ahead of us, which is to disarm Hamas but rebuild Gaza, to make life better for the people of Gaza, but also to ensure that Hamas is no longer a threat to our friends in Israel,” Vance said during a joint press conference with Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu added that ideas for “the day after” had been discussed. “We’re just creating an unbelievable day after with a completely new vision of how to have the civil government, how to have the security there, who could provide that security there,” he said.

“It’s not going to be easy, but I think it’s possible... we're really creating a peace plan and an infrastructure here where nothing existed even a week and a day ago,” Netanyahu added. “That’s going to require a lot of work. It requires a lot of ingenuity.”

Vance added that the Gaza peace deal could also pave the way for broader alliances for Israel in the Middle East.

“I think this Gaza deal is a critical piece of unlocking the Abraham Accords,” he said, referring to the series of agreements between Israel and several Arab nations in 2020. “But what it could allow is an alliance structure in the Middle East that perseveres, that endures, and that allows the good people in this region, the world, to step up and take ownership of their own backyard.”