/'US will get same response': Iran's BIG threat if America ‘gets directly involved’ with Israel, says NO to giving up nuclear energy

As the conflict between Iran and Israel intensifies, Iran issued a threat to United States and said that if it becomes directly involved in Israel's military campaign, it will face the same response like Israel. The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations, Ali Bahreini, in Geneva said on Wednesday (Jun18) spoke to reporters and repeated Islamic nation's claims that it sees the US as "complicit in what Israel is doing." His comments came minutes before the televised address of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On nuclear programme, Bahreini said that Iran will not give up on nuclear facilities, as it sees it as its “right.” He reiterated that Iran is not using nuclear energy for any military purposes. He also said that Iranian regime has no hopes from any international organization or any other country, and they will act independently.

What more the Iranian ambassador said?

“We are ready to give appropriate response, we will follow the action of US and at any time any point if we come to the conclusion that US is directly involved in attacks against Iran, we will start responding to US,” he said. "We will not show any reluctance in defending our people, security and land - we will respond seriously and strongly, without restraint," Ali Bahreini said.

3. “For us this is our right to use nuclear for peaceful purposes. There are two things: Iran is not going to give up to use nuclear energy for peaceful purpose and Iran is not using nuclear programme for any military purpose,” he added.



4. Bahreini slammed Trump and said that his remarks were "completely unwarranted and very hostile. We cannot ignore them. We are vigilant about what Trump is saying. We will put it in our calculations and assessments."



5. “IAEA even stated that there is no evidence that Iran is following any kind of military activity, we have abided by all international norms. There is no evidence that there is violation by Iran.”

6. “Israel is attacking humanity, Iran is fighting not only for Iranians but for the rights of everyone,” he said.