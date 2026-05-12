US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit China this week after rejecting a peace proposal by Iran and mulling another military action on Tehran. Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's advisor has issued a warning saying that US president might not go to Beijing “triumphantly.” Ali Akbar Velayati, former Foreign minister of Iran said that Trump should not mistake the current lack of fighting between the US and Iran. This came after Trump said that the monthlong ceasefire between the US and Iran is on “massive life support.” Both Iran and the US have blocked the Strait of Hormuz since the ceasefire took effect.

“Mr. Trump, never imagine that by taking advantage of Iran’s current calm, you will be able to enter Beijing triumphantly,” Ali Akbar Velayati said according to a report from Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency. “We defeated you on the battlefield; so never think that you will emerge victorious in diplomacy as well," he added.

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What China said about Trump visit?

China said that it is ready to work with the United States in the pursuit of "more stability" globally. China confirmed Trump's Beijing visit from May 13 to 15. The trip will mark Trump’s first visit to China during his second term and is expected to focus heavily on improving strained trade relations between the two global economic powers. The two leaders last met in South Korea in October, where they agreed to ease tensions stemming from ongoing trade disputes initiated by US tariffs.

What's on agenda?

The upcoming meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping is expected to focus on trade, security and global tensions. Key issues include reducing tariff disputes, access to China’s rare earth minerals, market access for Chinese firms like BYD, and major business deals involving Boeing aircraft and US farm products. Taiwan and nuclear security talks are also likely to feature prominently. The two sides may also discuss improving educational, business and cultural ties to stabilise US-China relations.

China - the backchannel negotiator