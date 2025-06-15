/'Trump is their ENEMY number 1': Netanyahu claims Iran tried to assassinate US president twice

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (June 15) said that Iran tried to assassinate US President Donald Trump twice, adding that he is their “number one enemy”.

During an interview with Fox News host Bret Baier, Netanyahu said that we are defending ourselves, but also defending the world.

"These people who chant death to America tried to assassinate President Trump twice, killed 241 of your Marines in Beirut, killed and injured thousands of American soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq, tried to bomb a restaurant in Washington, D.C., chant death to America, burn the American flag," Netanyahu told the Fox News host on Sunday.

"Do you want these people to have nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to your cities?" the Israeli PM said. "Of course not. "So we're defending ourselves, but we're also defending the world."

The Fox News host then asked Netanyahu whether he had some intel that the assassination attempts on Trump were directly from Iran.

To this, the Israeli PM replied, “Through proxies, yes," Netanyahu insisted. "Through their intel, yes, they want to kill him. Look, he's enemy number one. He's a decisive leader."

Further, he also said that Iran tried to kill him too, calling himself Trump’s junior partner.

"He's been very forceful," he said about Trump. "Look, they also tried to kill me, but I'm his junior partner."

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the intelligence was “absolutely clear” that Iran was on the verge of obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“The intel we got and we shared with the United States was absolutely clear — was absolutely clear, that they were working in a secret plan to weaponize the uranium,” Netanyahu added.

“They were marching very quickly. They would achieve a test device and possibly an initial device within months, and certainly less than a year,” he said.