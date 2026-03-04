/'Trump betrayed Americans...': Iran's Araghchi slams US for treating nuclear talks 'like real estate transaction'

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday (Mar 4) has slammed the US for treating nuclear negotiations like a “real estate transaction.” He claimed that US President Donald Trump betrayed diplomacy and Americans who elected him. He had earlier said that shedding of both American and Iranian blood is on “Israel Firsters.”In a post on X, he said, “When complex nuclear negotiations are treated like a real estate transaction, and when big lies cloud realities, unrealistic expectations can never be met. The outcome? Bombing the negotiation table out of spite. Mr. Trump betrayed diplomacy and Americans who elected him.”



Trump described the Islamist Regime as 'crazy people' who would have used a nuclear weapon had they had access to it. "If we didn't do what we're doing right now, you would've had a nuclear war and they would've taken out many countries because you know what? They're sick people. They're mentally ill, sick people. They're angry. They're crazy. They're sick. These people are crazy -- and if they had a nuclear weapon, they would've used it," he said in a news conference on Tuesday night (local time).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi slammed the US for starting a war with Iran on Israel's insistence. His statement came after Rubio said that America attacked Iran “preemptively” after knowing about Israel's plans. “Obviously, we were aware of Israeli intentions and understood what that would mean for us, and we had to be prepared to act as a result of it. But this had to happen no matter what," he said. "We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action. We knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn't preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties," Rubio added.

Slamming his American counterpart Marco Rubio’s justification for attacking Tehran, Araghchi said that there was never anything called the “Iranian threat.” In a post on X, Araghchi said, “Mr. Rubio admitted what we all knew: US has entered a war of choice on behalf of Israel. There was never any so-called Iranian ‘threat'. Shedding of both American and Iranian blood is thus on Israel Firsters. American people deserve better and should take back their country."

However, Trump contradicted Rubio's statement and suggested that he might have forced Israel into war with Iran. He said that it was he who felt Iran was going to attack first. Speaking at a press conference in the Oval Office, Trump said that the US was negotiating with “lunatics” and he might have “forced” Israel into this war. Moreover, when confronted Rubio over Trump's statement, Rubio seemingly backtracked,saying “your statement is false…were you there yesterday?" He said, “Somebody asked me did we go because of Israel and I said no. I said this had to happen anyway.”