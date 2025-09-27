/‘To protect war ravaged Portland’: Trump orders deployment of troops to another US city, says Kristi Noem requested it

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Sep 27) announced that he has authorised the deployment of troops in the northwestern US city of Portland, Oregon and at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities. The move, which he said has been taken at the request of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, comes amid the administration’s crackdown against illegal immigration in the country.

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. He added, “I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary,” without specifying what he meant by “full force”.

Trump had earlier mobilised the National Guard to Los Angeles and Washington to combat illegal immigration. He had also warned of deploying troops to Chicago. Deployment of troops is also expected in Memphis, Tennessee.

The US president’s announcement comes a day after a deadly shooting at an ICE facility in Texas. In the incident, one detainee was killed while two others were injured. The federal officials have said that the gunman, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, targeted ICE agents from a nearby rooftop.

The shooting incident happened weeks after the assassination of Trump ally Charlie Kirk, following which the US president declared the left-wing Antifa movement a “domestic terrorist group.” Trump has blamed the “radical left” for the political violence in the country.