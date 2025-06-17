'Through Armenia border': India begins evacuation of stranded students from Tehran amid heightened Iran-Israel tensions

India has begun the evacuation of its nationals from Iran amid the escalating tensions between Tehran and Israel. India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia.

The MEA statement also added, "Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy. Other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation. The Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance."

This comes after Iran responded to India's request for the safe evacuation of Indian students saying that though the airspace is closed over Iran, all land borders are open for the safe evacuation.



"Given the current condition and the closure of the country's airports, as well as the request of many political missions to transfer their diplomats and nationals abroad, we inform you that all land borders are open for crossing," it said.

Tehran asked India to give the names, passport numbers, and vehicle specifications of the people crossing the borders to its General Protocol Department. It also asked for the time of travel and the desired border, through which the person will exit the country, to make necessary arrangements for the safe travel of diplomats and other citizens.



Israel struck Iran's nuclear sites in massive airstrikes under ‘Operation Rising Lion’ on June 13. In retaliation, Iran launched ‘Operation True Promise 3’ striking Israeli cities and fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres. The to-and-fro offensive has continued for four days now.

Earlier, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) established a 24x7 control room and shared a list of helpline numbers and email IDs for Indians in Iran.

Contact details of MEA's control room:

1800118797 (Toll free)

+91-11-23012113

+91-11-23014104

+91-11-23017905

+91-9968291988 (Whatsapp)

situationroom@mea.gov.in



24x7 emergency helpline for Indians in Iran:

For call only :

1. +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109

For WhatsApp:

2. +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709.

3. ⁠Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036

4. ⁠Zahedan: +98 9396356649

cons.tehran@mea.gov.in



