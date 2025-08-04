/'They eat the same food as general public': Hamas insists hostages won't get 'special privileges' as skeletal Israeli captives shock the world

Hamas on Sunday (Aug 3) said that Israeli hostages held in Gaza will not receive "special privileges" in food or care, insisting they eat the same rations as fighters and civilians amid worsening starvation across the besieged territory. The statement from the Al-Qassam Brigades, the group's armed wing, came as Israel appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for help following the release of distressing videos showing two hostages — Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David — appearing skeletal and weak. "(Hamas) does not intentionally starve the captives, but they eat the same food our fighters and the general public eat," the group said, blaming Israel's blockade and war for widespread deprivation. "They will not receive any special privileges amid the crime of starvation and siege", it added.

'Harrowing videos' of Israeli hostages disturb the world

On Sunday, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu urged the ICRC to help the hostages held in Gaza. Netanyahu's office in a statement said that he spoke to the ICRC regional coordinator Julien Lerisson, and "requested his involvement in providing food to our hostages and... immediate medical treatment".

The ICRC said it was "appalled by the harrowing videos" and reiterated its demand for "access to hostages." In response, Hamas said it would allow the ICRC access — but only if humanitarian corridors for food and aid were opened "across all areas of the Gaza Strip." Aid groups and UN agencies say Israel's restrictions have choked off life-saving supplies, while some convoys have been overrun or looted amid lawlessness and desperation.

The group insisted that it did "not intentionally starve" the Israeli hostages but that they would not get any special food privileges "amid the crime of starvation and siege" in Gaza.

Hamas's shocking hostage video