/'Still undecided on joining US in nuclear talks', says Iran amid escalating regional tensions

Iran is yet to decide whether it will join a sixth round of nuclear talks with the United States on Sunday (June 15), state media reported, as Israel and Iran traded fire for the second day.

"It is still unclear what decision we will make for Sunday," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said of the talks in Oman, quoted by the official IRNA news agency on Saturday.

Meanwhile, as the war escalated between Israel and Iran, Tehran has vowed to expand the war in the coming days, adding that they will also attack US bases now.

Iran's Fars news agency cited senior military commanders, saying that the attackers (Israel) would be the target of a decisive and extensive Iranian response.

"The war will expand in the coming days and will also include US bases in the region. The attackers will be the target of a decisive and extensive Iranian response," Fars reported citing a military official.

After Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, Iran retaliated and launched missiles across Israel, hitting residential buildings, that led to the death of three people, while injuring over two dozen.

Iran's civil aviation authority has also declared the country's airspace closed "until further notice," state media reported on Saturday. "No flights will be operated at any airports in the country in order to protect the safety of passengers... until further notice," the official IRNA news agency said.

Meanwhile, Iran has confirmed that that its Fordo nuclear facility sustained limited damage following recent Israeli attacks, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported, citing a spokesperson for the country’s atomic energy organisation.

“There has been limited damage to some areas at the Fordow enrichment site,” state atomic energy agency spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi said. “We had already moved a significant part of the equipment and materials out, and there was no extensive damage and there are no contamination concerns.”