'State of emergency' declared in Panama over labour strikes as Indian delegation onsite for Operation Sindoor outreach

The Panamanian government on Tuesday (May 27) declared a 'state of emergency' in a province following the dismissal of around 5,000 employees by US banana giant Chiquita Brands after a strike that had brought its production to a standstill.

Notably, an Indian delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is in Panama as part of Operation Sindoor outreach.

Employees had gone on strike a month back in the province of Bocas del Toro, blocking roads and suspending school to protest a pension reform sanctioned by the Congress.

Construction workers have also been on strike for the last month over the pension reforms.

The ‘state of emergency’ proclamation allows the government to fastrack over bureaucratic red tape in order to resolve economic or social emergencies expeditiously.

Bocas del Toro lives off tourism and banana production. Chiquita, which had over 7,000 employees, fired around 5,000 of them last week for what they described as unjustified abandonment of work.

The company claims that the strike has cost it $75 million in losses and inflicted huge damage to banana production.

Right-wing Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino warned on Friday that more jobs are on the line if the strikes continue.

Indian delegation in Panama

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party delegation in Panama, delivered a scathing rebuke of Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism.



Addressing the Panama assembly President Dana Castaneda and some select parliamentarians, Tharoor stressed that India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 only after it waited to see if the Pakistani government would take any action against the perpetrators of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.



"When nothing was clearly being done, two weeks later, on the 7th of May, we attacked the known headquarters of terrorist bases inside Pakistan. We had no interest in starting a war, but we felt that a terrorist act must not go unpunished," he said.