/‘Spiral of violence must come to an end’: Netanyahu, world leaders condemn Jerusalem bus stop shooting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (Sep 8) said that Israel is in a “mighty war against terror.” He made the remarks while visiting the site of the deadly terror shooting at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem earlier in the day. He also offered condolences to the families of the five people who were killed in the attack and wished a speedy recovery to 11 others who were injured.

Emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, said that six of the injured were in critical condition after two gunmen opened fire inside a crowded bus before continuing their attack outside near a bus stop. Within minutes of the incidents, both shooters were shot down by the security forces.

“A mighty war against terror is taking place on all fronts,” Netanyahu said in an address to Israeli media. “We are now pursuing and encircling the villages where the terrorists came from,” he added. The two West Bank Palestinian terrorists hailed from towns southeast of Ramallah — Qatanna and Al-Qubeibah.

“They only increase our determination to complete our missions — also in Judea and Samaria, everywhere,” he added.

World leaders condemn Jerusalem attack

French President Emmanuel Macron “strongly condemned” the attack in Jerusalem and offered his condolences to the victims and the Israeli people.

In a post on X, Macron wrote, “France strongly condemns the terrorist attack that has just occurred in East Jerusalem. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the entire Israeli people. The spiral of violence must come to an end. Only a political solution will bring back peace and stability for all in the region.”

The European Union has also condemned the attack, calling for de-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

“We condemn this attack, as we condemn all loss of lives,” European Union spokesman Anouar El Anouni said. "We call for de-escalation, and this shows how necessary and critical a ceasefire is. Civilians on both sides, both Palestinians and Israelis, have suffered for far too long and far too much. And this must end now, and it is high time to break this cycle of violence.”

‘Fighting continues in the Gaza Strip’

Meanwhile, Netanyahu said that fighting continues in Gaza as Israeli forces escalate their military operations in the territory.

“The fighting continues in the Gaza Strip,” Netanyahu said, adding that Israel “will destroy Hamas as we promised and free our hostages—all of our hostages.”