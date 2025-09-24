/'Skilled Indians welcome in Germany': German Ambassador to India amid US's H-1B visa row

Amid US President Donald Trump’s H1B visa move, German Ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann, extended an open invitation to skilled Indian workers in Germany, pitching the largest economy of Europe as a stable and better alternative to the US. In a video message on his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), German Ambassador Ackermann said that the norms and policies of Germany don’t change overnight. He assured the Indians that Germany stands out with its stable migration policies and great job opportunities.

With a video on X, Ackermann posted with the caption, "Here is my call to all highly skilled Indians. Germany stands out with its stable migration policies, and with great job opportunities for Indians in IT, management, science and tech."

Indians are among the top earners in Germany: German Ambassador

In the video message, he pointed out that Indians are among the top earners in Germany, as average Indians earn more than average Germans working in Germany. This shows that Indians are making a significant contribution to German society and welfare.

"This is a good moment to talk about Indians working in Germany. Indians are among the top earners in Germany. Average Indians earn more than average Germans working in Germany. Because High salary means that Indians are contributing big time to our society and our welfare," Ackermann explained.

"We believe in hard work, we believe in giving the best work to the best people. Our migration policy works a bit like a German car. It's reliable, modern, and predictable. We don't change our rules fundamentally overnight. Highly skilled Indians are welcomed in Germany," Ackermann added.