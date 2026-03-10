/'Same problem...': Trump explains his 'disappointment' on selection of Mojtaba as new Supreme Leader

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Mar 9) expressed his disappointment on Iran's decision to choose Mojtaba Khamenei as Supreme Leader. A day ago, he had said that he is not happy with Mojtaba's appointment. He had also previously warned that any new leader in Iran “won't last long” without his approval. The POTUS had also hinted that he had three “very good choices” in mind who could lead Iran. But, he didn't reveal the name, stating that job must be finished first. Trump's statement on Mojtaba came even as he claimed that entire leadership of the Iranian regime has “gone.” He explained why he is opposing Mojtaba's appointment as the Supreme Leader.

“Everything they have is gone, including their leadership, they have no leadership,” Trump said while addressing a news conference. Minutes later, he contradicted himself and said that “two levels of leadership are gone,” and that “most people have never even heard about the leaders that they’re talking about.” Referring to Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the recently killed supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Trump explained, “I was disappointed, because we think it’s going to lead to just more of the same problem for the country. So I was disappointed to see their choice.”

Trump's initial warning about the next Supreme Leader came hours ahead of Iran's official announcement. “He’s going to have to get approval from us…If he doesn’t get approval from us he’s not going to last long. We want to make sure that we don’t have to go back every 10 years…I don’t want people to have to go back in five years and have to do the same thing again or worse let them have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. When asked if he would be willing to approve someone with ties to the old regime, Trump replied, “I would, in order to choose a good leader I would, yeah, I would. There are numerous people that could qualify.” Even after Trump's threat, Iran announced the new Supreme Leader and Russia, China came out with a statement backing him. Iran insisted that the matter of the selection of the Supreme Leader is its “internal affair.”

Though, the US president did not name his three choices, he also seemingly snubbed Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi calling him a “nice guy” but ruling him out for the top post in the Islamic Republic. "Someone from within Iran” should rule the country," Trump had said. Meanwhile, Israel not only said that new Supreme Leader would be its target, but also warned those participating in the successor selection meeting.