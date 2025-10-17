Amid the ongoing border clashes with Afghanistan Taliban, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif fears India "could play dirty at the border" and claimed Pakistan was ready for a "two-front war". Speaking to Samaa TV on the possibility of India provocations along the border under the current situation (clashes with Taliban) Asif said, "No, absolutely, you cannot rule that out. There are strong possibilities."

On being asked further by the anchor whether the country is prepared for a "two-front war" and has the Prime Minister been consulted on how to deal with it if it happens, the Pakistani Defence Minister said, "Yes, strategies are in place. I can't discuss them publicly, but we are prepared for any eventuality."

Taliban fighting "India’s proxy war"

Recently, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had blamed India for the deadly clashes on the border and the hostilities with Taliban. Asif highlighted the timing of the clashes at the border and said that it happened during Afghani foreign minister's India visit. Slamming the Taliban, Asif alleged that it is fighting ‘India’s proxy war.'

Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes

Pakistan and Afghanistan have implemented a ceasefire following the deadliest border clashes in years. Though Afghanistan's Taliban government’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid said that the truce was at the “insistence” of the Pakistani side and his social media post did not mention a 48-hour timeframe, both sides agreed to go forward with the ceasefire, with Islamabad also confirming its duration. The Taliban government also said that Afghan forces had been instructed to respect the ceasefire "as long as no one commits aggression".