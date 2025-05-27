'Putin playing with fire': Trump slams Russian president, says REALLY BAD things would have happened if weren't for him

US President Donald Trump once again slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that he is playing with fire as the war between Russia-Ukraine continues for more than three years now.

Trump on Tuesday took to Truth Social, and stressed that Putin doesn't realised that if it weren't for him, "lots of bad things would have happened to Russia."

"What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!," Trump said in his post.

Earlier on Monday, Trump called Putin “absolutely CRAZY” for “needlessly killing a lot of people”.

“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers.”

However, Kremlin spokesperson react to Trump's remarks, saying that it may be due to “emotional overload” at this “very important moment.”

“We are really grateful to the Americans and to President Trump personally for their assistance in organising and launching this negotiation process,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added when asked about Trump’s remarks, reported Reuters.

Trump’s comments come following a Russian strike in 30 Ukrainian cities and villages over the weekend that killed at least 12 people, including three children.

Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier said that Washington’s “silence” over recent Russian attacks was encouraging Putin. He also urged “strong pressure” on Moscow with tougher sanctions.

Weeks ago, Trump also insisted that there would be no peace between Russia and Ukraine "until (Vladimir) Putin and I get together". Following news of the Russian President Putin skipping the vital talks, US President Trump said that it was "obvious" Putin was going to snub the Istanbul peace talks.