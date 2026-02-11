/'Not heard from anyone except...': Russian FM Sergei Lavrov counters US claim on India oil deal

Russia has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s assertion that India had agreed to stop importing Russian oil. Speaking in the State Duma, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he had not heard any such confirmation from Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Responding to a question from a lawmaker, Lavrov said that Trump appeared to be the only person making the claim about India ending its Russian oil purchases. According to him, neither Modi nor any other Indian leader had publicly endorsed such a decision.

His remarks follow statements from India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri earlier this week, who reiterated that New Delhi will continue sourcing crude oil from multiple suppliers to safeguard energy stability. Misri underlined that India’s procurement decisions are driven solely by national interest. Echoing that stance, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said ensuring energy security for India’s 1.4 billion citizens remains the government’s top priority. He also clarified that existing agreements between India and Russia remain intact despite recent actions by the Trump administration.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The US had earlier imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India in August 2025 over its purchases of Russian oil, but later rolled it back. Washington, however, warned it would monitor whether India resumes buying Russian crude, directly or indirectly, and could reinstate the tariff depending on developments. Lavrov has repeatedly criticised Washington’s approach, accusing it of attempting to block India and other nations from trading with Russia. In an interview with TV BRICS, he alleged that the US is employing tariffs, sanctions, and other restrictive steps to maintain what he described as global economic dominance.

He further claimed that Washington seeks to influence trade, investment cooperation, and defence partnerships between Russia and key partners such as India and other BRICS nations. Lavrov argued that Western countries are unwilling to relinquish their earlier dominant position in global affairs. According to him, the push to counter competitors has intensified under the Trump administration.