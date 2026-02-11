/US says Mexican drug cartel drones breached airspace, triggered temporary closure at El Paso airport

A US administration official on Wednesday (February 11) said that Mexican drug cartel drones breached US airspace and were disabled. This comes after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted flight operations at El Paso airport for 10 days, citing security-related concerns, which were later lifted.

"There was no immediate threat to the El Paso community after federal aviation authorities suddenly closed airspace over the major US city, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar said. "From what my office and I have been able to gather overnight and early this morning, there is no immediate threat to the community or surrounding areas," wrote Escobar, who represents the Texas city on the US-Mexico border, on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Also Read: What is National Defense Airspace as flights suspended at El Paso airport for 10 days

Add WION as a Preferred Source

United States Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, in a post on X, said, “The FAA and DOW acted swiftly to address a cartel drone incursion. The threat has been neutralized, and there is no danger to commercial travel in the region. The restrictions have been lifted, and normal flights are resuming.”