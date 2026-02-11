/What is National Defense Airspace as flights suspended at El Paso airport for 10 days

Airspace above El Paso, Texas, has been shut down for 10 days after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed an emergency restriction citing unspecified “special security reasons.” The order has brought all activity at El Paso International Airport to a halt, grounding commercial airlines, cargo carriers, and private aircraft alike. The flight restriction also extends into a broad section of southern New Mexico, including areas west of Santa Teresa. According to the FAA, the temporary flight restriction (TFR) started at 11:30 pm MST on February 10 and will remain in place until 11:30 pm MST on February 20.

What should the passengers do to check their flights at El Paso airport?

In a statement given to KFOX14, El Paso International Airport confirmed that the FAA enacted the TFR with little advance notice, suspending all arriving and departing flights in both El Paso and neighboring Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Airport officials said they have contacted the Federal Aviation Administration for further clarification and are awaiting more details. Meanwhile, airlines serving the airport have been notified, and passengers are advised to check directly with their carriers for updates on flight schedules. Airport representatives suggested the restriction appears to be tied to security concerns.

What is National Defense Airspace?

The FAA has labeled the affected region as ‘national defense airspace’, a designation reserved for locations considered sensitive to US national security. In such areas, flight activity can be limited, tightly managed, or completely banned to safeguard strategic sites, personnel, or territorial integrity.

An FAA notice referenced by El Paso Matters explains that pilots entering this designated airspace must strictly comply with established procedures. Failure to do so could result in interception, detention, and questioning by law enforcement or security authorities. The notice further warns that the US government retains the authority to use lethal force against an aircraft if it is judged to pose an immediate security threat.