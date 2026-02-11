/FAA suspends all flights at El Paso airport for 10 days. Here's why

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered a temporary shutdown of all incoming and outgoing flights at El Paso International Airport in Texas for a period of 10 days, citing security-related concerns. The flight suspension started at 1:30 am ET on February 11 and will remain in effect until 1:30 am ET on February 21, according to an official Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued early on Wednesday (February 11). The restriction covers airspace over El Paso, Texas, and extends into parts of Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

Under the directive, pilots are prohibited from operating aircraft within the designated airspace. The FAA classified the area as “NTL Defense Airspace” and stated that the restriction was implemented for “special security reasons.” El Paso International Airport confirmed the temporary closure in a statement shared on Instagram, noting that the order applies to commercial, cargo, and private aviation operations alike. Travelers have been urged to check directly with their airlines for the latest updates on flight status.

Which airlines are impacted?

Every carrier serving El Paso is affected by the order. Based on FlightConnections data, approximately 1,299 flights were scheduled to arrive at the airport in February, averaging about 46 flights per day.

Major airlines operating routes to and from El Paso include:

Delta Air Lines

American Airlines

Southwest Airlines

United Airlines

Warning of potential use of force

In its NOTAM, the FAA cautioned that aircraft violating the restricted airspace could face interception and possible enforcement actions. The notice further warned that deadly force could be authorized if an aircraft is deemed to pose an immediate security threat. Pilots who fail to comply with the outlined procedures may be intercepted, detained, and questioned by law enforcement or security officials, the agency said.

