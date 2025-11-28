/‘Not a single sane person would…’: Ukraine’s chief negotiator says Zelensky will not cede territory to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will never cede territory to Moscow as part of a peace deal, top negotiator said. This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country would end the war in Ukraine if Kyiv withdrew from territory Moscow claims as its own. Putin warned that he would take the region by force if Ukraine did not meet his demands.

“Not a single sane person today would sign a document to give up territory,” Andriy Yermak told The Atlantic following a week of talks with US officials over how to end the war.

Zelensky said on Thursday (Nov 27) that Ukraine and US officials are set to hold negotiations in Geneva at the end of this week.

“At the end of the week, our team – together with American representatives – will continue to translate the points we secured in Geneva into a form that puts us on the path to peace and security guarantees,” the Ukrainian president wrote on X.

He further added that a meeting between the delegations will take place. “The Ukrainian delegation will be well-prepared and focused on substantive work,” he said.

Zelensky said that his administration is in close contact with American and European allies, and expressed gratitude for their support.

“We remain in close contact with the American side and our European friends. I am also briefing our partners in other parts of the world, and I am grateful to them for their support of our sovereignty and our state,” he added.

“In the meantime, we are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukraine has sufficient defense support,” Zelensky said.

Putin says no final version of peace plan yet



Meanwhile, Putin said on Thursday that there is no final version of a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump yet, although the US draft can be used as a basis for future agreements.