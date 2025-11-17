/‘Normal operations can resume’: FAA lifts flight cuts as longest US government shutdown ends

The Federal Aviation Administration late Sunday (Nov 16) announced that it would end the mandated flight reductions at 40 airports in the United States effective Monday (Nov 17). The restrictions were imposed on November 7 over air traffic control concerns amid the longest federal shutdown in American history. The cuts reduced air traffic capacity by at least 4 per cent, resulting in thousands of delays and cancellations of flights across the country. Last week, US President Donald Trump signed into law a bill to reopen the government.

In a joint statement, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said, “The flight reduction emergency order will be terminated on Monday, November 17 at 6 am. This means normal operations can resume across the National Airspace System.”

Bedford added that the staffing issues at air traffic control centres, which contributed to delays and cancellations of flights, are also starting to resolve.

“Today’s decision to rescind the order reflects the steady decline in staffing concerns across the NAS and allows us to return to normal operations,” Bedford said. “I am grateful for the hard work of the FAA safety and operations teams and for their focus on the safety of the traveling public.”

The statement added that the FAA recorded only one staffing issue on Sunday, a stark contrast from the 81 staffing triggers recorded on November 8.

Reuters reported that several major airlines in the country had not cancelled any flights on Monday. It added that air traffic controllers and other FAA employees began receiving back pay on Friday (Nov 14).

On Wednesday (Nov 12), the US Congress sent the bill for the US president's signature after it was passed by the House, following a vote.