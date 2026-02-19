Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, announced on Thursday at the AI Impact Summit 2026 to establish a full-stack AI hub in Visakhapatnam as part of its $15-billion investment into building the AI ecosystem in India. His announcement came while addressing the global impact of AI on the fourth day of the Summit.

“Visakhapatnam, once a modest coastal city, is now becoming a global AI hub with Google establishing a full-stack AI hub as part of a $15 billion investment,” Pichai said, ANI reported. "The hub will include large-scale compute and a subsea cable gateway, bringing jobs and AI capabilities to India. The transformation reflects how far technology and infrastructure have advanced," he added.

“No technology has me dreaming bigger than AI. It is the biggest platform shift of our lifetimes,” he further said, and added that AI could enable developing nations to move ahead and create legacy infrastructure gaps via outcomes that require further responsible deployment.

What upcoming features Google AI hub at Vizag have?

The upcoming Google AI hub at Vizag will include the following features: a wide range of digital infrastructure, Gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea cable gateway, and large-scale job creation alongside AI adoption across multiple industries.

Highlighting the growing optimism around artificial intelligence, Pichai pointed to major scientific advances, particularly the work led by Demis Hassabis at Google DeepMind. He cited AlphaFold, an AI system that cracked the long-standing problem of protein structure prediction.