Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘No technology makes me dream bigger than AI’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces USD 15 billion AI investment in Vizag

‘No technology makes me dream bigger than AI’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces USD 15 billion AI investment in Vizag

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Feb 19, 2026, 14:32 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 14:32 IST
‘No technology makes me dream bigger than AI’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces USD 15 billion AI investment in Vizag

File photo of Sundar Pichai. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

The upcoming Google AI hub at Vizag will include a wide range of digital infrastructure, Gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea cable gateway, and large-scale job creation alongside AI adoption across multiple industries.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, announced on Thursday at the AI Impact Summit 2026 to establish a full-stack AI hub in Visakhapatnam as part of its $15-billion investment into building the AI ecosystem in India. His announcement came while addressing the global impact of AI on the fourth day of the Summit.

“Visakhapatnam, once a modest coastal city, is now becoming a global AI hub with Google establishing a full-stack AI hub as part of a $15 billion investment,” Pichai said, ANI reported. "The hub will include large-scale compute and a subsea cable gateway, bringing jobs and AI capabilities to India. The transformation reflects how far technology and infrastructure have advanced," he added.

“No technology has me dreaming bigger than AI. It is the biggest platform shift of our lifetimes,” he further said, and added that AI could enable developing nations to move ahead and create legacy infrastructure gaps via outcomes that require further responsible deployment.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What upcoming features Google AI hub at Vizag have?

The upcoming Google AI hub at Vizag will include the following features: a wide range of digital infrastructure, Gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea cable gateway, and large-scale job creation alongside AI adoption across multiple industries.

Highlighting the growing optimism around artificial intelligence, Pichai pointed to major scientific advances, particularly the work led by Demis Hassabis at Google DeepMind. He cited AlphaFold, an AI system that cracked the long-standing problem of protein structure prediction.

Trending Stories

Pichai noted that the breakthrough, recognised with a Nobel Prize, condensed decades of research into an open database now used by over three million researchers in 190 countries to accelerate vaccine development, combat antibiotic resistance, and advance medical innovation.

Also read: What is MANAV Vision? PM Narendra Modi unveils groundbreaking AI framework at India AI Impact Summit 2026 | Explained

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Share on twitter

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

Trending Topics