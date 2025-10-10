/‘No Palestinian would accept this’: Hamas rejects Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza

A senior Hamas official has reportedly said that the Palestinian militant group rejects the proposal of US President Donald Trump for an interim "Board of Peace" to oversee Gaza's administration, headed by the US president himself. Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan told the Qatar-based broadcaster Al Arab on Thursday (October 9), "No Palestinian would accept this. All the factions, including the Palestinian Authority, reject this." The statement came after Israel and Hamas agreed on a ceasefire deal to free hostages held in Gaza in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails following indirect negotiations in Egypt.

The supervisory "Board of Peace" committee, which Trump has said he would chair, will also include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. "No one would accept a return to the era of mandates and colonialism," Hamdan said.

‘Netanyahu has achieved his objectives in Gaza'

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has achieved the three war goals he had in Gaza, his spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian claimed. Speaking in a televised briefing, Bedrosian stated on Netanyahu's behalf. This came amid the Israeli preparations to ratify the hostage release and the ceasefire agreement announced.

In her statement, Bedrosian said, “We have hit a critical point in this war. From day one in this war, the prime minister laid out three objectives — the return of all of our hostages, the defeat and dismantling of Hamas and ensuring Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.”

In a statement suggesting a declaration of victory, she said, “All of the prime minister’s objectives have now been achieved.”

Netanyahu's 3 war objectives

In August, Netanyahu held a government meeting on how he would brief his army on achieving the three specific war objectives in Gaza as he vowed to work to ensure Gaza "never again threatens Israel."