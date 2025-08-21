/'No chance of winning': Trump slams 'grossly incompetent' Biden over handling Russia-Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (August 21) blasted former President Joe Biden for his way of handling the Russia-Ukraine war, saying that he did not let Ukraine fight back, but only defend. This comes after Trump held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin this month, to discuss ways to bring peace in the region.

Trump took to Truth Social, saying that it is "very hard" to win a war without attacking an "invaders country".

"It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country. It’s like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense," the US president said.

"There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia," he added.

Further slamming Biden, Trump wrote, "Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out?"

He again boasted that if he had been the president, the Russia-Ukraine war would not have happened in the first place. "ZERO CHANCE. Interesting times ahead," he wrote.

Notably, under the Biden administration's policy, Ukraine could not launch long-range American-made missiles into Russia. However, it changed in November last year.

Trump, after holding talks with the Ukrainian president and European leaders, has asked Putin and Zelensky to meet and hold talks.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine without involving Russia were a “road to nowhere”. He further slammed the European leaders for making “clumsy attempts” to change US President Donald Trump’s position on Ukraine, accusing the bloc of trying to “aggressively escalate” the situation.