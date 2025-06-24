/'NO agreement on any ceasefire': Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi after Trump announced end to 12-day war

US President Donald Trump claims to have brokered peace between Tehran and Tel Aviv. And now, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi says ‘there is NO agreement on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations’. While, Trump has posted an elaborate plan on the ceasefire, Iran, the party involved, remains clueless.



In his tweet, the Iranian Foreign Minister wrote, “As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around. As of now, there is NO 'agreement' on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards."

He continued, “The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later.”

“The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am. Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute,” Araghchi added.



These tweets come hours after Trump declared he brokered peace and US Vice President Vance also lauded the president. Moments after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Vice President JD Vance was seen in a televised interview with Fox News, where he highlighted Trump’s effort to end the ’12-day war’, he also said, the ‘Gulf-Arab nations were looking for peace’.