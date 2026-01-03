/‘Must be put in their place’: Khamenei warns rioters, says protesters’ demands ‘completely fair’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei acknowledged the economic demands of protesters, but warned “rioters” must be put in their place. This comes after a member of the Iranian paramilitary force was killed during the demonstrations in the western part of the country as protests spread across more than two dozen cities.

“The president and high-ranking officials are working to resolve” the economic difficulties in the sanctions-battered country, Khamenei said in a speech marking a Shiite holiday. He added, “The shopkeepers have protested against this situation and that is completely fair.”

Khamenei further warned that while “authorities must have dialogue with protesters, it is useless to have dialogue with rioters. Those must be put in their place.”

According to the official figures, at least eight people have been killed in the clashes between security forces and protesters. On Saturday, Mehr news agency reported that a member of an Iranian paramilitary force was killed during a demonstration in the country’s west.

The clashes mark an escalation in the unrest, which has spread across Iran after shopkeepers began protests last Sunday over inflation and the depreciating currency. The protests have now spread to at least 25 Iranian cities, including those in rural provinces.

On Saturday, while the streets of Tehran remained mostly quiet, around 300 people gathered and blocked streets in Darehshahr. The crowd also threw cocktails and “brandished Kalashnikovs” on Friday, according to Fars.

The rate of inflation in Iran is at a high of 40 per cent, made worse by Western sanctions.