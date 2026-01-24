/‘Moscow must end war’: Zelensky says as Russia, Ukraine hold first direct talks on US plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated Kyiv’s stance and urged Moscow to end the war as officials from Russia, Ukraine, and the United States held the first round of direct talks negotiations in Abu Dhabi on Friday (Jan 23). The discussions were aimed at discussing a plan pushed by US President Donald Trump as part of efforts to end the nearly four-year-long war.

“By now, our team should already have at least some answers from Russia. The key is that Russia must be ready to end the war it started,” Zelensky stressed. “Ukraine’s positions are clear. I have defined the framework for dialogue for our delegation.”

While the plan drafted by the US to end the conflict was heavily criticised by Kyiv initially for being too close to Russia's line, the draft was later criticised by Moscow for floating the idea of European peacekeepers.

Following the talks, Ukraine’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov posted on social media that the meeting in Abu Dhabi had focused “on the parameters for ending Russia’s war and the further logic of the negotiation process.” He added that more meetings were scheduled for Saturday (Jan 24).

In an earlier statement, the UAE’s foreign ministry said that the talks were scheduled to last two days and were “part of ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and identify political solutions to the crisis.”

Russia strikes Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Russian strikes in Kyiv and the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight killed one and injured at least 15 people, authorities said on Saturday (Jan 24). The strikes came hours after the trilateral talks in the UAE ended.