/'Matter of when and not if': Japan PM Ishiba acknowledges recognition of Palestinian state in UN address

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Sep 24, 2025, 11:02 IST | Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 11:02 IST
'Matter of when and not if': Japan PM Ishiba acknowledges recognition of Palestine in UN address Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Raising his concerns regarding the functioning of the UN Security Council, PM Ishiba said: "Security Council resolutions have not been adopted due to vetoes.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, asked for reforms in the UN Security Council and cited Russia-Ukraine war as one of the reasons. The Japanese PM questioned 'if the UN was unable to make necessary decisions in many critical cases due to the veto power of the permanent members.' Ishiba suggested the expansion of the UN Security Council to 'help address the challenges it faces with greater legitimacy' and become a more effective organisation.

Japan PM wants UN Security Council expanded

Raising his concerns regarding the functioning of the UN Security Council, PM Ishiba said: "Security Council resolutions have not been adopted due to vetoes. We firmly advocate for the decisive implementation of Security Council reform, and Japan strongly urges the international community to support this."

He also spoke on the Israel-Gaza war and acknowledged that recognition of the State of Palestine is a matter of when and not if. He also criticised Israel for its 'unilateral actions' on the matter as well. The Japanese PM also backed 'a world without nuclear war, and a world free of nuclear weapons.'

Japan PM supports Palestine recognition

"The recognition of the State of Palestine is not a matter of whether or not to recognise it, but a matter of when to recognise it. The continued unilateral actions by the Israeli government cannot be accepted, as they would close the path to a two-state solution," said PM Ishiba.

"We aim for the swift realisation of Security Council reform, a world without nuclear war, and a world free of nuclear weapons. We envision a world that can overcome global challenges, where solidarity prevails over division and tolerance over conflict," he added amid ongoing tussle among the countries to acquire Nuclear weapons and making the world a volatile place for peace and global co-operation.

