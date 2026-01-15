/‘Iran could be forced to accept good deal,’ says Netanyahu, but adds he’s sceptical

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew from Washington on Thursday (Feb 12) after meeting US President Donald Trump. Before onboarding the flight, he said that the Iranians could be forced to accept “a good deal", but he is sceptical about it.

“I have just concluded a short but important visit to Washington, during which I spoke with our great friend, President Trump,” Netanyahu said on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, adding: “We have a close, genuine, and open relationship.”

“The president believes the Iranians already understand who they are dealing with. I think the conditions he (Trump) is setting, combined with their understanding that they made a mistake last time by not reaching an agreement, could lead them to accept terms that would make it possible to achieve a good deal," he further said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Israeli PM also added, "I do not hide my general scepticism about the possibility of reaching any agreement with Iran." He said that he made it clear to the White House that any agreement “must include the components that are important to us, to Israel, and in my view also to the entire international community — not only the nuclear issue, but also ballistic missiles and Iran’s regional proxies.”

‘It’s going to be traumatic'

US President Donald Trump, on Thursday (Feb 12), warned Iran, saying that if the Islamic Republic fails to reach an agreement with America, then it will lead to a “very traumatic” outcome for Tehran. “With Iran, we have to make a deal, otherwise it's going to be very traumatic, very traumatic,” Trump said in remarks at the White House. He added, “They should have made a deal the first time, and they got Midnight Hammer instead.”