Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Oct 26) virtually delivered his opening remarks at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, reaffirming India’s support for its member nations. PM Modi stressed that India has always stood firmly with its ASEAN allies in every disaster and would continue to do so. He also congratulate Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim for chairing the summit and described ASEAN as a major pillar of India’s Act East Policy.

“India and ASEAN together represent almost a quarter of the world’s population. We do not just share geography; we are also connected by the thread of deep historical ties and shared values. We are fellow travelers of the Global South,” PM Modi said.

He further added, “Even in this period of uncertainties, the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to make steady progress. Our strong partnership is emerging as a robust foundation for global stability and development. The theme of this year’s ASEAN Summit is inclusivity and sustainability, which is clearly reflected in our shared efforts.”

“India supports this and is committed to moving ahead in this direction,” he said.

Speaking of India’s cooperation in maritime security, PM Modi said, “Our cooperation in HADR, maritime security and the blue economy is rapidly expanding. In this context, we are designating 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation.”

He added, “At the same time, we are strengthening collaboration in education, tourism, science and technology, health, green energy, and cyber security. We will continue to work together to preserve our shared cultural heritage and reinforce people-to-people ties.”