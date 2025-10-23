/'Illegal alien': Truck rams into SUV, other vehicles in Ontario, 3 dead, truck driver identified - Is he Indian

A fatal crash involving a semitruck and an SUV took place on the 10 Freeway in California's Ontario on Tuesday afternoon (Oct 22).The semi-truck slammed into the back of an SUV and then plowed into multiple other vehicles in the same lane, leading to death of three people. Dashcam footage appears to show that the driver did not apply breaks on the freeway. At least four were also injured in the accident. Authorities have now arrested the driver of the truck. He has been identified as 21-year old Punjabi truck driver named Jashanpreet Singh.

The recent incident involving a Sikh truck driver in the U.S. follows ongoing legal proceedings against Indian-origin driver Harjinder Singh, accused of making an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike that resulted in three deaths. Harjinder's case had sparked a large debate over alleged corruption in California’s commercial driver license system, with US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy citing it as a reason for withholding $40 million in federal funds. Over 1.6 million people had signed a petition calling for the release of Harjinder Singh. Supporters argue it was a tragic accident, not a crime, while critics say the petition undermines the US justice system. A counter-petition urges strict punishment, warning against leniency.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Is Jashanpreet Singh an Indian citizen?

Officials have so far confirmed that Jashanpreet Singh is from Yuba City, Northern California, but have not disclosed his citizenship or immigration status. The case has reignited debate over California’s truck driver licensing system again.

According to CHP officer Rodrigo Jimenez, the 21-year-old driver was hospitalised after the crash, where medical staff and officers determined he was under the influence of drugs. Singh reportedly failed to brake before colliding with slow-moving traffic, killing three people, KTLA reported.