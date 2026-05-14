/'If mishandled...': Xi Jinping issues BIG warning to Trump over Taiwan, says it could lead to US-China conflict

The thorny issue of Taiwan was very much a part of conversation between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in Thursday's bilateral meeting in Beijing. The Chinese premier might have warned the US counterpart about a possible conflict if America attempts to interfere. According to the Chinese state media, Jinping, during the bilateral meeting with Trump said that their countries could come into conflict if the issue over Taiwan is “mishandled." He said that the issue of Taiwan is the “most important issue.” “If mishandled, the two nations could collide or even come into conflict, pushing the entire China-US relationship into a highly perilous situation,” according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Jinping also said that safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is the biggest common denominator between China and the US. Xi also said that if the issue is not handled properly, two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy. He clearly stated that “Taiwan independence and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water.” This comes at the backdrop of the Trump administration approving an $11 billion weapons ​package for Taiwan in December 2025. The US is now bound by law to provide Taiwan with the ​means to defend itself, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties.

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How Taiwan reacted?

As the two leaders met, Taiwan said that the United States has expressed "clear and firm support" for the island democracy. "The US side has repeatedly reaffirmed its clear and firm support for Taiwan," cabinet spokeswoman Michelle Lee told reporters.

Earlier in Feb, Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi told AFP that "we don't worry too much about this whole telephone communication". “In fact, we believe that it will contribute to stabilise the situation.” Taiwan President Lai Ching-te told reporters that Washington and Taipei maintain close communication at all times. Lai claimed that Trump reiterated the US' long-held stance on Taiwan, based on the TRA and the Six Assurances, during his latest call with Xi. "Taiwan-U.S. relations are rock-solid, and all ongoing cooperation projects are continuing," Lai told reporters. Despite the call, a White House official was quoted by CNA saying that the US policy regarding Taiwan has not changed.

What Jinping warned US about Taiwan earlier?