/‘I want to vomit’: Laura Loomer’s huge meltdown after Trump hosts Syria’s al-Sharaa in WH

Donald Trump's ally, Laura Loomer, had a huge meltdown on social media after the US President hosted his Syrian counterpart, Ahmed al-Sharaa, on Monday (Nov 10). Loomer took to the X and shared a video of al-Sharaa greeting people outside the White House. The video had a caption: “Ahmed al-Sharaa greets Syrians who had gathered outside the White House.”

Loomer wrote, "Wow. Did they really allow for a mob of jihadi loving Muslims to be present on White House grounds to fawn over this ISIS terrorist as they waved Syrian flags and chanted “TAKBIR! ALLAHU AKBAR”?”

“You’ve got to be kidding me. AM I SEEING THIS CORRECTLY? I want to vomit. I thought we were deporting the jihadists? Not inviting them into the President’s home…” she added.

The historic meeting

Trump hosted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in a historic meeting on Monday (Nov 10) in the White House. The American president vowed to do everything he could to make Syria successful. He is the same person who was sanctioned by Washington as a foreign terrorist until recently. He was a former al-Qaeda commander.



Al-Sharaa came to power after overthrowing the autocratic leader Bashar al-Assad this year. Since then, the Syrian president has been busy touring the world and presenting himself as a moderate politician. Among his top priorities to visit the US was pushing for the full removal of the toughest US sanctions. After a closed-door meeting with Trump, the US Treasury Department announced a 180-day extension of its suspension of enforcement of the so-called Caesar sanctions.

5 key points of the meeting:

1. Trump met the 43-year-old leader for the first time in Washington and six months after their first meeting in Saudi Arabia. In the latter, Trump had promised to lift sanctions on him. It was just days after the US said he was no longer a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist."

2. Al-Sharaa once had a $10 million US bounty on his head. The Syrian leader entered the White House through a side door, where reporters only got a glimpse instead of through the West Wing main door, where cameras often capture Trump greeting VIPs.

3. Trump, in a press briefing, called al-Sharaa a "strong leader" and added: We’ll do everything we can to make Syria successful."

4. Syria recently signed a political cooperation declaration with the US-led "Global Coalition to Defeat Islamic State," the Syrian information minister said in a post on X after the meeting.