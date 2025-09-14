/‘I lost my head’: Indian-origin man gets life sentence for murdering his mother in UK's 'Birmingham'

An Indian-origin man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his mother at her home in Birmingham, UK. The 39-year-old convicted individual, identified as Surjit Singh, will serve a minimum of 15 years before being eligible for parole. Singh was arrested last September after he killed his 76-year-old Mohinder Kaur, but he was sentenced this year at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, September 12, 2025.

As per the court proceedings, Singh reportedly attacked his mother while he was intoxicated after a rift over a television remote control. His intoxicated status was confirmed after the tests confirmed the presence of alcohol and cocaine in his blood, according to a report by the news agency PTI.

Surjit Singh lost his temper

Singh, who lived with and cared for his widowed mother, allegedly lost his temper after he criticised him for being intoxicated. The court was informed that he launched a "sustained attack" on her, repeatedly kicking and stamping on her, leaving her unable to defend herself.

According to West Midlands Police, Singh confessed to the crime to his relative after he committed it before leaving the home on Clarence Road in Birmingham’s Soho area. After they were notified, the family member alerted officials, who forced entry and found Mohinder Kaur injured on the living room floor.

Later, the 76-year-old woman was rushed to Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she was declared dead later that night. Singh returned to the property hours later and was arrested by officers still at the scene, PTI said. “I didn’t mean to do it. I just lost my head,” He admitted in the custody, PTI quoted.