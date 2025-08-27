/'I like that their students come here': Trump says US colleges 'would go to hell' without Chinese students

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (August 26) that he likes it when students from China and other countries come to study at US universities. He said that if they stop coming, the American college system would come to an end. With this statement, the American president appeared to back off his administration’s plans to “aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students,” a move that, he said, came as US relations with China have improved.

“We’re getting along very well with China, and I’m getting along very well with President Xi. I think it’s very insulting to say students can’t come here," Trump said.



“I like that their students come here. I like that other countries’ students come here. And you know what would happen if they didn’t? Our college system would go to hell very quickly," the American president added.

This came just a day after the American president warned that China would have to face 200 per cent tariff from US. Trump issued a stern warning to China on Monday (August 25), stating that either they provide America with magnets or face a 200 per cent tariff. "We have to charge them 200% tariff or something," Trump said amid a trade dispute between the two nations. China is becoming increasingly sensitive about its control over rare earths and the supply chain.

The announcement came during Trump’s meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Washington. "At some point, probably during this year or shortly thereafter, we’ll go to China," Trump said. "We’re going to have a great relationship with China," he added.