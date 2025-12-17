Google Preferred
Gulshan Parveen
Published: Dec 17, 2025, 23:29 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 23:31 IST
File photo Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Donald Trump defended Susie Wiles, saying that he indeed does have an "alcoholic's personality" and that he was not offended by her word choice. 

After White House Chief of Staff made huge claims in a bombshell interview, US President Donald Trump defended her, saying that he indeed does have an "alcoholic's personality" and that he was not offended by her word choice. He also reaffirmed confidence in her role as chief of staff.

"No, she meant that I'm-you see, I don't drink alcohol. So everybody knows that-but I've often said that if I did, I'd have a very good chance of being an alcoholic. I have said that many times about myself, I do. It's a very possessive personality," Trump said.

"I've said that many times about myself. I'm fortunate I'm not a drinker. If I did, I could very well, because I've said that - what's the word? Not possessive - possessive and addictive type personality. Oh, I've said it many times, many times before," he added in a New York Times interview.

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social movements.

