After White House Chief of Staff made huge claims in a bombshell interview, US President Donald Trump defended her, saying that he indeed does have an "alcoholic's personality" and that he was not offended by her word choice. He also reaffirmed confidence in her role as chief of staff.

"No, she meant that I'm-you see, I don't drink alcohol. So everybody knows that-but I've often said that if I did, I'd have a very good chance of being an alcoholic. I have said that many times about myself, I do. It's a very possessive personality," Trump said.

"I've said that many times about myself. I'm fortunate I'm not a drinker. If I did, I could very well, because I've said that - what's the word? Not possessive - possessive and addictive type personality. Oh, I've said it many times, many times before," he added in a New York Times interview.