/'I am son of the soil', says Bangladesh's newly elected Hindu Lawmaker Gayeshwar Chandra Roy

In a landmark victory amid Bangladesh's historic 13th national parliamentary election on 12 February 2026, senior Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy has been elected as the Member of Parliament for the Dhaka-3 constituency.

Roy, a prominent figure from the country's Hindu community and a veteran of mainstream politics, comfortably defeated his nearest rival, Md Shahinur Islam of Jamaat-e-Islami.

The win marks a significant moment for representation in the newly formed parliament, where Roy is reported to be one of the few, if not the only, Hindu MPs elected. It comes as the BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, swept to a landslide majority across the country.

Speaking to WION after his victory, Roy emphasised his deep roots in the nation. "I am son of the soil," he said. He rejected labels along religious lines. "I am not a Hindu Lawmaker. I became a lawmaker in the parliament and make law for every body," Roy stated. "As per the constitution, everyone has equal rights."

Roy went further in addressing perceptions of minority status. "Hindus are not minorities. Buddhists are not minorities. Everyone has equal rights," he declared. "In our country, communal harmony is historical. We live together; we share things. No communalism in Bangladesh."

On the safety and rights of minorities, he added: "Minorities in Bangladesh safe. Values same, right of minorities same. we have several problems, but not communal issues."

The veteran politician highlighted his long-standing commitment to public service. "I have a long history in politics, I sacrificed for nation, for people," Roy said.

He also touched on foreign policy, underscoring a balanced approach. "We believe in friendship with all countries..but we will assert our national interest."