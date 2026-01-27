/'I am an overseas Indian citizen': Know European Council President Antonio Costa's India connection

European Council President Antonio Costa on Tuesday (Jan 27) proudly stated his Indian heritage after the European Union signed a comprehensive trade agreement with New Delhi. Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Costa showed his overseas Indian card and highlighted how the conclusion of negotiation are significant for him.

"I'm the President of the European Council, but I'm also an overseas Indian citizen. Then, as you can imagine, for me it has a special meaning," he said.

We conclude today our trade negotiations. We relaunched at the latest meeting that I had the pleasure of hosting in May 2021 in my previous capacity. Our summit sends a clear message to the world. At a time when the global order is being fundamentally reshaped, the European Union and India stand together as strategic and reliable partners. Today, we are taking our partnership to the next level. As the two largest democracies in the world, we are working hand in hand to deliver concrete benefits for our citizens and to shape a resilient global order that underpins peace and stability, economic growth and sustainable development," he added.

Costa's Goan roots

Costa spoke proudly of his Indian heritage and revealed his special bond with the country: "I'm very proud of my roots in Goa, where my father's family came from, and the connection between Europe and India is something personal to me."

Costa's father, Orlando da Costa, was a renowned writer whose family originally hailed from Margão in Goa, then a Portuguese territory. His paternal grandfather was born in Goa.

Journey to President of the European Council

Born in Lisbon in 1961, Antonio Costa’s journey to becoming President of the European Council is a compelling story shaped by public service and his Goan roots. Trained as a lawyer, Costa entered politics early and steadily rose through Portugal’s ranks, serving as a parliamentarian, minister, and later Mayor of Lisbon, where his inclusive style earned wide recognition.

In 2015, he became Prime Minister of Portugal, leading the country through economic recovery and social reforms while strengthening Portugal’s standing in Europe. His consensus-building skills and diplomatic experience eventually propelled him to the European stage. In 2024, EU leaders chose Costa as European Council President, a role he assumed in December. Throughout his career, Costa has openly acknowledged his Indian heritage, often describing his Goan roots as a personal bridge between Europe and India.