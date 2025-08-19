/‘He wants to make a deal for me’: Hot mic catches Trump whispering to Macron. Here’s what he said

Add as a preferred source on Google

Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 02:35 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 02:45 IST
Zelensky, Trump, Macron Photograph: (AFP)

Donald Trump was caught on a hot mic saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to reach a resolution to the war for him.

Hot mic catches Trump telling the French president he thinks Putin "wants to make a deal for me"

Ahead of the multilateral meeting, Donald Trump was caught on a hot mic saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to reach a resolution to the war for him.

After Donald Trump had a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office and was heading for talks with European leaders, the American resident was caught on a hot mic saying that he thinks Putin wants a deal. “I think he wants to make a deal,” Trump whispered to French President Emmanuel Macron in the East Room.

“I think he wants to make a deal for me, you understand that? As crazy as it sounds," Trump added.

