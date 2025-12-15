/‘Government is prepared’: Albanese says Australia needs ‘tougher gun laws’ after Bondi Beach shooting

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday (Dec 15) proposed stricter gun laws after the deadly terror attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach a day earlier. Two gunmen opened fire on people during the Jewish festival celebration, killing 15 people and injuring over 40. The shooters, a father and son duo, started shooting at the crowd, who were gathered for a Hanukkah event on Sunday evening.

More than 1,000 people had gathered at Bondi Beach on the first day of Hanukkah when the shooting happened. The gunmen were identified as 24-year-old Naveed Akram and his father, Sajid Akram. While Naveed was apprehended at the scene and taken to the hospital, Sajid was killed during the shooting. The police are also investigating their link with IS.

The 50-year-old father involved in the shooting was licensed to hold six firearms, the police confirmed. It is believed that those guns were used in the attack that targeted the Australian Jewish community.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Albanese said that “tougher” gun laws were needed, including limiting the number of firearms that an individual can own.

“The government is prepared to take whatever action is necessary. Included in that is the need for tougher gun laws,” the Australian PM told reporters, adding that he would take the reforms to a National Cabinet meeting with state premiers.

“People can be radicalised over a period of time. Licences should not be in perpetuity,” he said.

Gun laws in Australia are already among the world’s toughest. Since the Port Arthur massacre in 1996, when a gunman killed 35 people, mass shootings have been a rare incident in the country. After the shooting in a tourist town, Australia brought sweeping reforms to tighten gun laws.