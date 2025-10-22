/‘Good compromise’: Zelensky backs Trump’s front-line proposal but ‘not sure that Putin will support it’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (Oct 22) backed a proposal by US President Donald Trump to make the current front line the basis for the talks over war with Russia. Zelensky added that he doubted his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, would agree to it. Efforts to reach a peace agreement in Ukraine have appeared to have hit a standstill since the Alaska summit, where Trump and Putin held talks. After the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Zelensky has been urging Trump to broker a peace in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Oslo, Zelensky said that Trump “proposed ‘Stay where we stay and begin conversation.’” He added, “I think that was a good compromise, but I’m not sure that Putin will support it, and I said it to the president.”

Following talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Zelensky is set to visit Sweden, Brussels and London as part of a European tour aimed at shoring up support for Kyiv amid a string of deadly Russian attacks.

Last week, Trump announced that he would be meeting Putin in Budapest, Hungary. However, the meeting was called off after a call between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday. The two were set to meet this week or next, but the White House said that both had a “productive” call and that a meeting was no longer “necessary.”

Trump confirmed on Tuesday (Oct 21) that a meeting with Putin has been put on hold as he did not want a “wasted meeting”.

“I don’t want to have a wasted meeting, I don’t want to have a waste of time – so we’ll see what happens,” Trump said at the White House on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “No precise timeframe was initially set here” and that “Preparation is needed, serious preparation.”

Zelensky had earlier shown willingness to join Trump and Putin in Hungary, if he is invited. “If I am invited to Budapest -- if it is an invitation in a format where we meet as three or, as it’s called, shuttle diplomacy, President Trump meets with Putin and President Trump meets with me – then in one format or another, we will agree,” Zelensky said on Monday.