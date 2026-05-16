/‘Golden gate for India’: Iran urges Delhi to continue Chabahar investments despite US sanctions. Details here

Iran has urged India to continue investing in the strategically important Chabahar Port despite mounting pressure from US sanctions, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi describing the project as a “golden gate” for India’s access to Central Asia, the Caucasus and Europe.

Speaking on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Araghchi praised India’s contribution to the development of the port and expressed hope that New Delhi would continue its involvement despite sanctions-related challenges.

“Chabahar port is one of the symbols of cooperation between Iran and India but progress has slowed down due to American sanctions. We are so glad that Indians played an important role in the development of that port,” Araghchi said.

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Calling the port a strategic gateway, he added, “This port will be like a golden gate for India to access Central Asia, the Caucasus and then Europe, and also for Europeans, Central Asians and others to access the Indian Ocean.”

The Iranian foreign minister also said he hoped “Indians would continue their work in Chabahar Port so it would be fully developed at the service of the interests of India and other countries around”. His remarks come weeks after a US sanctions waiver linked to the Chabahar Port expired on April 26. The waiver had earlier allowed India to continue development work at the Iranian port despite sanctions imposed by Washington on Tehran.

Located near the Strait of Hormuz, Chabahar Port is considered strategically important for India because it provides direct access to Afghanistan and Central Asia without routing trade through Pakistan. In May 2024, India signed a 10-year agreement with Iran to operate the Shahid Beheshti terminal at the port. Under the deal, India took operational control of the terminal as part of its broader regional connectivity strategy.