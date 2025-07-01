/'Get the plane ready': Trump team to deport Zohran Mamdani? Republican says ‘little muhammad’ will destroy NYC

The Trump administration is considering whether Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic frontrunner for New York City mayor, could be stripped of his American citizenship, following calls from Republican congressman Andy Ogles.

Ogles claims Mamdani may have gained US citizenship through “concealment of material support for terrorism”. In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, he cited a rap song Mamdani released years ago, which referred to members of a foundation convicted of aiding Hamas as “my guys”. He also pointed to Mamdani’s recent refusal to disavow the controversial slogan “globalise the intifada”.

“Zohran ‘little muhammad’ Mamdani is an antisemitic, socialist, communist who will destroy the great City of New York. He needs to be deported,” Ogles wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Zohran Mamdani was a card-carrying member of the Democratic Socialists of America before he became a citizen. If he checked “NO” on his N-400 form when asked about associations with a Communist party, then he LIED. Get the plane ready—he might be going back!" Ogles wrote in a follow-up post.

White House says denaturalisation could be investigated

When asked about Ogles’ call for action, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded, “I have not seen those claims, but surely if they are true, it’s something that should be investigated.”

The Justice Department confirmed receipt of Ogles’ letter but did not comment further. This comes after the Trump administration had already prioritised legal action against naturalised citizens who allegedly obtained their citizenship unlawfully. A Justice Department memo advised attorneys to pursue denaturalisation in cases involving fraud or misrepresentation during the immigration process.

Mamdani faces Islamophobic attacks

Mamdani, 33, was born in Uganda to Indian parents and became a US citizen in 2018. A practising Muslim and self-declared democratic socialist, he stunned the political establishment last week by defeating former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic mayoral primary.

His win has been met with intense right-wing backlash, including Islamophobic slurs, scrutiny of his past activism, and criticism of his pro-Palestinian views.

In an earlier comment, Donald Trump labelled him “a pure communist” and warned that New York could lose federal funding if Mamdani becomes mayor and “doesn’t behave himself”.

Chris Murphy, Democratic senator from Connecticut, condemned the denaturalisation push, calling it, “racist bullshit”.