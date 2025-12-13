/‘False narrative’: White House slams House Dems over ‘cherry-picked’ Epstein photos released

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson slammed House Democrats for “selectively releasing cherry-picked photos” related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This comes after the House Oversight Committee released dozens of images amid the 95,000 files, with many featuring Epstein with several prominent figures, including the US President. The release of new documents and photos comes after Trump signed a bill last month ordering the public release of files regarding the Epstein case.

“Once again, House Democrats are selectively releasing cherry-picked photos with random redactions to try and create a false narrative,” she said. “Here’s the reality: Democrats like Stacey Plaskett and Hakeem Jeffries were soliciting money and meetings from Epstein after he was a convicted sex offender.”

“The Democrat hoax against President Trump has been repeatedly debunked and the Trump Administration has done more for Epstein’s victims than Democrats ever have by repeatedly calling for transparency, releasing thousands of pages of documents, and calling for further investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends.” Jackson added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She further said, “It’s time for the media to stop regurgitating Democrat talking points and start asking Democrats why they wanted to hang around Epstein after he was convicted.”

Posting the images on X, Oversight Democrats wrote, “Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files!”

Trump can be seen in three of the undated images released by the Democrats. In two of the photos, he is seen with women with redacted identities. The third picture shows the US president with Epstein. In another image, Trump’s face can be seen on a bunch condom with the caption, “I’m HUUUUGE,” and a sign reading “Trump condom $4.50.”