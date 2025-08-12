/'F***ing immigrant, want me to kill you?' Canadian men threaten Indian couple in Ontario—Watch shocking video

A group of young Canadian men racially abused and threatened an Indian couple in the Peterborough area of Canada's Ontario, according to the disturbing viral video. The incident that took place on July 29, according to the police, has triggered massive criticism across the country.

According to the video, three men were seen sitting inside a pickup truck, speaking racist slurs and profanities at the Indian couple.

The couple was even subject to death threats by the Canadian men, as they showed deep hatred in their language.

As seen in the video, the three men inside a pickup truck were harassing the couple. When the Indian man tried to capture their license plate, one of the men shouted, "Do you want me to get out of the car and f***ing kill you?

The men continued to bash at the couple, saying, "big nose and f***ing immigrant".

The victim shared the video on Facebook, which was then circulated on social media.

One of the users on X shared the video, writing, "A man in Canada verbally attacked an Indian couple outside a mall, using racial slurs. There's a growing sentiment of hostility toward Indian immigrants in Canada."

The Peterborough Police, in a press statement, confirmed that they have arrested an 18-year-old from the City of Kawartha Lakes in connection with the incident.

The man has been charged with threatening the couple to cause death or bodily harm. However, the identity of the man has not been revealed.

"The accused has been released on an undertaking and will appear in court September 16, 2025," cops said.

"Anybody who has seen the video in this case will understand that that type of behaviour is not acceptable in our community, nor any community. I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information in connection with this incident," said Chief Stuart Betts, Peterborough Police Service.